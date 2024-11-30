Officials investigate deadly stabbing in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Officials are investigating a deadly stabbing of a 28-year-old man in El Cajon Thursday night.

According to a press release sent by the El Cajon Police Department, officers responded to a call of a stabbing on the 500 block of North Mollison Avenue; when they arrived on the scene, they found the man with a life-threatening stab wound.

Heartland Fire paramedics were also on scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital, the release said. The man, an El Cajon resident, later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers interviewed the reporting party and a witness on the scene. Two additional men were taken to the police department for questioning. There are no outstanding suspects at this time, according to El Cajon Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888)-580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

