Officials seek help identifying body of Santee woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities reached out to the public today for help in identifying a woman found dead this week in a brushy area alongside a Santee waterway.

The nude body of the woman, who appeared to have been 45 to 55 years old at the time of her death, was discovered next to Forester Creek on the afternoon of Jan. 22, according to San Diego County officials.

She was 5 feet, 5 inches tall; weighed about 230 pounds; had brown eyes, long brown hair and a tattoo on her right leg of hearts and a dolphin with wings on it; and was wearing a bracelet engraved with ``Mama B'' inscribed on one side and ``4/21/2006'' on the other.

Investigators have had a forensic sketch of the woman created in hopes that someone who knew her will see it and come forward.

Anyone who might be able to help identify her is asked to call the county Medical Examiner's Office at 858-694-2905 and reference case No. 2024-00240.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.