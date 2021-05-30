Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in traffic collision on I-8 in El Centro

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
1 dead after motorcycle crash in El Cajon
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 20:09:27-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist died Saturday on eastbound Interstate 8 west of Mountain Springs Road in the El Centro area.

The traffic collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday and the motorcyclist was found unconscious on the right shoulder, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

All lanes of eastbound I-8 were shut down at 3 p.m., the CHP said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to the scene at 3:41 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group