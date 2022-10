EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Sunday after colliding with a pickup truck on State Route 94 near Oak Lakes Road in East County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. Sunday when the motorcyclist passed over the yellow line and struck a Ford F-150 head-on, a CHP incident log reported.

The injured rider was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

