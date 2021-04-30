Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday afternoon with injuries he sustained in a crash with a Toyota Corolla in Ramona.

It was reported at 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and D Street, said the California Highway Patrol.

The 53-year-old man was riding a Triumph motorcycle southbound on 3rd Street when a 17-year-old girl driving a Toyota Corolla made a left turn in front of him. The motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the car.

The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center by air ambulance, said CHP. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, said CHP.