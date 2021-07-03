More than 100 guns, ammo, body amor seized from El Cajon home, owner arrested

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A staggering haul of illegal firearms, ammunition and body armor has been seized from an El Cajon home, authorities said Friday.

John Fenc, 60, was booked into County Jail on numerous felonies, including illegal firearms, possession of firearm silencers, and illegal assault weapon sales.

On April 23, El Cajon Police officers conducted a traffic stop on El Cajon Boulevard and West Lexington Avenue. Fencl was arrested for possession of a loaded, concealed “ghost” firearm during the traffic stop.

Officers also discovered Fencl was on probation from a previous arrest for possessing a loaded gun. He was released on bail later that day.

Based on his arrest, police believed Fencl might have additional firearms at his home.

On June 28, detectives conducted a probation search of Fencl’s El Cajon home.

The probation search revealed a large cache of illegal firearms, body armor, a tear gas grenade, silencers, and several thousand rounds of ammunition.

"Some of this ammunition included incendiary, tracer, and armor-piercing ammunition," ECPD said.

The firearms recovered included more than 100 rifles, assault rifles, shotguns, and handguns. At least eight of these firearms were functional, un-serialized “ghost guns”. Detectives also found tools used in the manufacturing of firearms.

Fencl was also charged with committing a felony while on bail.