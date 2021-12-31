Medical examiner releases name of man fatally struck by car in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — A pedestrian who was killed by a vehicle while crossing a street in El Cajon was identified Friday as a 56-year-old man.

John Carthel Eugene Gabbard's place of residence was unknown, according to the County Medical Examiner.

Gabbard was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the roadway at the corner of Sandalwood Drive and Ballantyne Street about 11:45 a.m., according to El Cajon Police.

"Witnesses called 911, and paramedics transported Gabbard to Sharp Memorial Hospital with traumatic injuries," said the Medical Examiner.

"His condition declined and he died at the hospital later that day."