Man suspected of domestic violence in custody following lengthy pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man suspected of domestic violence was arrested today following a lengthy pursuit through multiple cities, an officer-involved shooting and a vehicle collision that injured an officer.

At around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, officers with the La Mesa Police Department responded to a report of a man strangling a woman in the 7700 block of Normal Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Arriving officers saw the described suspect driving away with a female inside his vehicle and attempted to pull the car over, but the driver failed to yield. However, he stopped briefly to allow the female passenger — only described as a 29-year-old Black woman — to exit and took off again, police said.

The pursuit was initially called off when authorities discovered two children aged 5 and 7, were still inside the vehicle.

The man returned to the woman's location and the kids exited the vehicle, according to the SDPD. A pursuit was then reinitiated and a tire deflation device was deployed, but the driver continued to flee.

The man eventually stopped in 4400 block of Parks Avenue and backed into the front of the police vehicle stopped behind him.

The impact caused the passenger officer preparing to exit the vehicle to hit his head, injuring him, authorities added.

Police said the officer then fired his handgun multiple times in the direction of the suspect vehicle, but the suspect was not struck.

The uninjured suspect fled again -- leading officers on a lengthy pursuit into the City of San Diego and eventually back into La Mesa.

The pursuit concluded in the 7800 block of University Avenue, after a relative of the suspect stepped into traffic in front of the vehicle, forcing him to stop, police said.

The suspect exited the vehicle, and a police K9 was deployed; but the bite was unsuccessful. The suspect fled on foot for about two blocks before being taken into custody by officers from La Mesa, San Diego, and El Cajon police departments.

"El Cajon officers deployed a taser and a police K9 to help get the violent suspect into custody," according to the SDPD.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Jahlil Johnson, a resident of La Mesa.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the arrest.

He will be booked into county jail for multiple felony charges, including domestic violence and child endangerment, police added.

The injured LMPD officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to authorities.

SDPD Homicide Detectives were investigating the OIS and LMPD will be handling the initial domestic violence investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

