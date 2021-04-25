Man shot, killed after opening his La Mesa apartment door

LA MESA (CNS) - A 22-year-old man was killed Saturday after he was shot in the chest and neck when he opened the door of his apartment in La Mesa, police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:26 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 4300 block of Echo Court, according to Lt. Greg Runge of the La Mesa Police Department.

Witnesses inside the apartment told police the victim was shot when he answered an unexpected knock on the door. He saw two male adults wearing ski masks and black-hooded sweatshirts. "One of the suspects immediately opened fire, firing three shots, two of which struck the victim," the lieutenant said.

The suspects fled southbound on Echo Court and then eastbound on Echo Drive, Runge said.

Officers administered CPR to the victim until paramedics arrived and transported him to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died during surgery, the lieutenant said.

No further description of the suspects or a motive for the shooting was immediately available.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

