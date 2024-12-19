Man sentenced 35 years to life for sex offenses with teen at El Cajon motel

EL CAJON (CNS) - A 71-year-old registered sex offender who engaged in sex acts with a 16-year-old girl at an El Cajon motel was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years to life in state prison.

Michael Inman was convicted by an El Cajon jury of four felony sex offenses, including sexual penetration of a person under 18 and possession of child pornography for the March 2023 encounter with the minor at the Motel 6 on Montrose Court.

Police said the crime came was uncovered when an employee for homeless services provider People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) reported that Lawrence Cantrell, Inman's co-defendant, admitted during a phone call to engaging in sex acts with the girl.



Further investigation led to the discovery of a cell phone video showing the juvenile engaging in sex acts with Inman, police said.

Cantrell, 36, pleaded guilty to charges that include unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced earlier this year to four years and eight months in state prison.

Both men had previously been convicted of sex offenses before the March 2023 incident.

Inman was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape in 1978 in Orange County and lewd acts upon a child in 2005 in San Diego County. Cantrell was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2018 in San Diego County.

