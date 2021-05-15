Man rescued after 4 days stranded in East County

DULZURA, Calif (KGTV) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a man lost for four days in the East County on Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. San Diego Sheriff’s Department called to report a lost individual to the San Diego’s Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team.

The lost man told deputies he had been lost for about four days, had no water, and could not walk. It's unclear how the man got in touch with the Sheriff's Department.

BORSTAR agents deployed all-terrain vehicles and located and rescued the lost man after receiving the coordinates from the Sheriff's Department.

The man was dehydrated and was provided water and electrolytes, agents said.

The man is a 35-year-old citizen of Mexico and was taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing, agents said.

"Many of the heroic missions accomplished by our agents go unseen as they steadfastly patrol remote locations along the border and respond to these types of emergencies," said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. "Time and again our search and rescue team has proven to be an invaluable asset in effecting our national security mission and preserving lives. I am grateful for their efforts.”