Man killed after crashing into big rig on I-15 in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A man died Thursday when the sports car he was driving plowed into the back of a big rig on Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County.

The driver of the Dodge Charger rear-ended the commercial vehicle about 9 a.m. while trying to change lanes on the southbound side of the freeway, just south of Lilac Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact left the car wedged underneath the cargo trailer of the truck, the CHP reported. The driver and sole occupant of the Charger died at the accident scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The wreck caused no other injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.