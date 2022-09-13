Man gets 28 years to life for fatally shooting brother in Lakeside

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A man who shot his brother to death at a Lakeside trailer park was sentenced this week to 28 years to life in state prison.

Felix Joseph Hernandez, 54, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the April 26, 2019, shooting death of 65-year-old George Hernandez at the Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates. He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for shooting another man at the trailer park at around 4:30 p.m. that day.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at the mobile home park, where medics pronounced the older Hernandez dead at the scene. The other victim was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the upper body, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Michael Blevins said at the time.

The lieutenant said that according to witnesses, Hernandez shot the victims and fled the area in a vehicle following the gunfire. He later returned to the mobile home park, where he was arrested.

Officials have not commented on what led to the shooting.

On Monday, Hernandez was sentenced in an El Cajon courtroom to an agreed-upon 28-years-to-life term.