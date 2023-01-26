Man found dead near crashed motorcycle alongside Anza-Borrego highway

ANZA-BORREGO, Calif. (CNS) - A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle.

The discovery alongside County Route S2, near Agua Caliente County Park in the Anza-Borrego area, was reported shortly after 3 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Bystanders tried in vain to revive the man prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving attempts before pronouncing him dead, said Brent Pascua, a fire captain with the state agency.

It was unclear when the apparent fatal motorcycle crash occurred, Pascua said. The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.