Man arrested on suspicion of setting contents of trash can on fire at Walmart

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) — A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson for allegedly setting fire to the contents of a trash can just outside the parking lot of a Walmart in Santee, authorities said today.

Deputies responded at 6:35 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fire near Walmart, 170 Town Center Parkway, said San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Thomas Fletcher.

"As deputies were driving to the location, a second witness called sheriff's dispatch and reported they watched a male set fire to the contents of a trash can just outside the Walmart parking lot," Fletcher said.

Deputies arriving at the scene quickly detained Ryan Crist and firefighters knocked down the fire inside the trash can, he said. There was no serious property damage at the scene other than the scorching of the trash can.

Crist was positively identified by witnesses and was arrested on suspicion of arson.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident was urged to contact the sheriff's Santee station at (619) 956-4000.

