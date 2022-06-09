Man accused of stealing from elderly shoppers at Lemon Grove grocery stores

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County sheriff’s officials are searching for a man suspected of stealing from elderly citizens at Lemon Grove grocery stores.

Officials said they believe the same man is responsible for four thefts at stores between May 2021 and May 2022. Officials did not name the stores where the thefts occurred.

According to sheriff’s officials, the man would follow elderly women as they shopped. He would wait for the women to become distracted, and he would then reach into their purses and take their wallets.

The man is described as Black, possibly in his 50s, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the man or the incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest.