Local businesses speak out on growing homelessness issue after fire at vacant Escondido car wash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — An overnight fire destroyed most of the vacant Safari Car Wash at the corner of Mission Avenue and Escondido Boulevard in Escondido.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, local businesses tell ABC 10News they believe it's connected to a growing problem of homelessness in the area.

According to officials, the car wash has been empty for months and fenced up. But those who work nearby believe it's part of an issue they've been watching grow.

"What's been going on back here is the homeless- they've been kind of camping out here, and it's been like four or five months now," says Michael Gomez, who works at the Auto Repair next door.

Gomez has worked here for around four years and says he's seen this concerning issue only become greater.

"It's like doubled or tripled as far as homeless problem here," Gomez says. "They seem to be grouping up here because of it being abandoned or just closed down."

He goes on to tell us that they've even contacted local law enforcement, who have been doing what they can, even hours before the building went up in flames.

"The policemen came with a property management company and kind of pushed them out," he says. This was about 3:34 o'clock in the afternoon, and then they did leave, and while I didn't see them come back- then this morning, this happened."

Gomez says these situations have even turned violent.

"It has been getting worse and worse. I mean, there's been everything from fights out here to the stolen property to breaking into buildings," he said.

But Gomez says there's only so much officials can do.

They're doing the best they can, but as soon as they leave, 10 minutes goes by, and they're all back in here again," Gomez said.