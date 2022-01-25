Watch
Law enforcement search launched for man in El Cajon

Posted at 10:38 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 13:39:07-05

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities launched a search for a man following law enforcement activity in an El Cajon neighborhood Tuesday morning.

San Diego County sheriff's officials told ABC 10News deputies were called to assist a group of U.S. Marshals in the 1100 block of Persimmon Avenue.

However, for reasons still unclear, a search was initiated for a man described by El Cajon Police as Middle Eastern and wearing a red jacket and black pants.

A Heartland Fire & Rescue official told ABC 10News that one person was taken to the hospital following the law enforcement activity on Persimmon Avenu, but the agency did not provide any further information.

