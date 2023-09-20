La Mesa woman opens new business with help from city's LEAP grant

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Sherida Bonton is one of La Mesa's newest small business owners.

The mother of four fulfilled her dream of opening a tea and spice shop, now called Flavour Spice and Tea.

"It's kinda surreal because it has been a slow process. I was kind of worried if I was going to be able to fill it and if I was going to have product for it," said Bonton.

Behind her, spices line an entire wall.

The business took over a vacant storefront at the corner of La Mesa Boulevard and Jackson Drive, partially thanks to a grant program offered by the City of La Mesa.

"They were allowing, giving opportunities for some small businesses to come and fill up some of these vacant spots, so I was like - Let me try it, because if I don't apply I would be mad at myself," said Bonton.

Eventually, she became a recipient of the La Mesa Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (LEAP).

The City of La Mesa and the East County EDC to distribute up to $20,000 dollars to new restaurant, retail, and other enterprises, according to the website.

In a statement to ABC 10News, the City of La Mesa said in-part:

We take pride in the accomplishments of the seven entrepreneurs, including Sherida Bonton, who have secured leases for storefronts. This program aims to support entrepreneurs in establishing brick-and-mortar businesses within La Mesa, while also contributing to the reduction of commercial property vacancies in our community. Spokesperson with La Mesa, CA

Flavour Spice and Tea will have its grand opening on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.