La Mesa teen accused of using dad's gun to make an online threat against a teacher

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A La Mesa teenager is accused of threatening a teacher with a gun his father left out in their home.

A police declaration reveals the department learned about a threat posted in a group chat on Snapchat on Jan. 6.

Two seventh-grade boys at the La Mesa Arts Academy made the threat against their teacher.

Court documents reveal one boy posted a photo of himself holding a knife and a message that read, "Everyone say bye to...." ABC 10News is not including the teacher's name.

The other 13-year-old responded with a video showing him holding an assault rifle and saying into the camera, "you think a knife will be bad? How about a whole "expletive" gun?"

The documents go on to say that "the teacher that was threatened is in a state of panic and fears for her life."

Kate Hasson has three children at the school. She said the principal sent an e-mail, but details were not provided.

"She told us there would be extra police, and they were taking care of everything," Hasson said.

The students aren't the only ones in trouble. The petition states the man left the rifle out in pieces for his son to clean and put back together.

The officer wrote, "Allowing a 13-year-old child unsupervised access to a semi-automatic rifle is reckless, shows complete disregard toward human life, and could result in a school or other mass shooting."

The school district is not commenting on the matter, but the superintendent, David Feliciano, sent ABC 10News the following statement:

"As a general matter, the District cannot comment on or disclose confidential student information. However, please be assured that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. In cases involving threats against staff and/or students, the District takes appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved."

