La Mesa clothing shop looking for new space after new building owner more than triples rent

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — At the corner of La Mesa Boulevard and Spring Street, you will find the women’s resell clothing store, Act II. It has been around for more than 40 years.

"Oh my gosh, we are so lucky to have worked together for so many years. It is just wonderful, I have to say. Although we do have our moments. Haha," said Deanne Ross.

Ross runs the shop. It was founded by her mom, Dolores Buller. She bought it for $10,000 in 1982 after going through a divorce.

"My lawyer said 'You took care of your husband all these years, now he is going to take care of you.' He got the money. And it became Act II," said Buller.

But the store will have its last act, at least in its current location. The women say a new owner bought the building and increased the rent from $1,700 a month to $5,600.

"He bought the building and had to raise the rent. I totally understand that. I don’t think it’s fair market value what he is asking," said Ross.

But they say the outpouring of support from customers has kept them going.

"Oh my gosh, so touching. We are so blessed to have made so many fabulous friends and so many fabulous customers," said Ross.

And at 91-years-old, Dolores says the memories will live on.

"So many of them have become such good friends. Working at the store. Coming in telling me about their family," said Buller.

They will be closing on Dec. 31, but there is some good news. The ladies are looking for a new space here in La Mesa.