SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A knife-wielding man robbed a Lemon Grove convenience store of about $1,500 worth of lottery tickets Tuesday.

The holdup at the Arco ampm market in the 2700 block of Lemon Grove Avenue was reported about 2 p.m., said Lt. Mike Krugh of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

No detailed description of the robber was immediately available.