Injured hiker rescued by helicopter at Three Sisters Falls

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) – A helicopter rescued a woman injured while hiking to Three Sisters Falls Sunday morning, according to CalFire.

Just after 10:30 a.m., the 61-year-old woman complained of ankle pain while hiking the trail, CalFire said. She was hoisted up by helicopter and evaluated for injuries at the trailhead.

Cal Fire

Captain Brent Pascua of Cal Fire said the woman was brought to Scripps La Jolla for an ankle injury.

Cal Fire is asking people to obey the parking signs on the trail. A car was parked where the helicopter needed to land during the rescue.

This is the fourth trail rescue reported in San Diego County over the weekend.