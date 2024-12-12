SDG&E restores power as residents question extended outages after strong winds

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — "We have all been hurting. We have been down and out, and very sick. The only thing left is call emergency response," said Danny Engler.

Engler and his wife have Covid. His power was shut off Monday. He says the strong winds came in Monday night.

"The next day around two or three in the afternoon, we had no winds whatsoever," said Engler.

So, no power on Tuesday. The lights came back on Wednesday. In total, power was off for about 48 hours.

"When I call SDG&E, the person on the phone tells me workers are going out and looking at the lines. They are doing everything in their power to turn it back on. I said how long can that take. They said a couple hours," said Engler.

A spokesperson from SDG&E tells ABC 10 News.

"Went want to be as safe as possible and have to wait for the conditions to ease off, before workers can respond. Then the company inspects power lines, which includes launching drones and a helicopter. Officials say many areas in the county had record winds. Also, the infrastructure is complex, meaning different neighborhoods are connected to others. That’s why one block could be out and the other could be on."

Still, Engler wants SDG&E to be more transparent when he calls in.

"You are getting various pieces of answers and information. You are also getting the blame game. This agency is responsible for making a decision, no that other agency is," said Engler.