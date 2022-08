LAKESIDE (CNS) — An unidentified man was found dead early Monday in a pond near El Capitan High School, authorities reported.

The possible drowning death in the area of Moreno Drive and Willow Road in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The dead man appeared to be about 50 years old, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Homicide detectives were called in to look for any signs of criminal involvement in the fatality.