Report of gun on Helix High School campus unsubstantiated, per La Mesa police

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Helix High School went into secure campus mode Tuesday morning after the school's administration received an anonymous report about a student bringing a gun on campus, according to the La Mesa Police Department and Grossmont Union High School District.

A district spokesperson told ABC 10News via email that the anonymous report was sent to the student safety hotline at 10:45 a.m., when the school immediately went into secure campus mode as administrators called LMPD.

The district says that by 11:50 a.m., LMPD officers who swept the campus determined that the report about a weapon on campus was unsubstantiated, so the campus returned to normal operations.

District officials thanked LMPD for its swift response and communication throughout the incident.

"HCHS and LMPD take all safety concerns seriously as student and staff safety is paramount," the district says. "Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an LMPD presence on campus for the duration of the school day."

During secure campus mode, all doors were locked and blinds shut as students stayed safely in classrooms with Helix staff. Both the district and LMPD say the school was not on lockdown as officers searched the campus.