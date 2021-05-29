Watch
Head-on collision shuts down State Route 78 in Ramona

Illustration by KGTV
Posted at 11:03 AM, May 29, 2021
RAMONA (CNS) - Caltrans San Diego issued a Sigalert Saturday shutting down both directions of state Route 78 near Ramona Oaks RV Resort after a head-on collision between a Chevrolet 1500 truck and a Lexus SUV, authorities said.

The collision happened at 9:35 a.m. when a woman in the Lexus said the truck "came around the corner and hit her," according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

No injuries were immediately reported.

It happened near the RV resort at 24340 SR 78 in Ramona.

The Sigalert was issued at 10:10 a.m. as tow trucks were called to clear the wreckage.

