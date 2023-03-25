Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Hazmat unit responds to crash in El Cajon, 1 taken to hospital

The chemicals were contained before leaking into sewage system.
Hazardous Materials (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a person wearing a hazmat suit.
Hazardous Materials (FILE)
Posted at 3:00 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 18:00:40-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Heartland Fire & Rescue responded to a hazardous materials incident following a crash in El Cajon Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., there was a traffic collision involving a car and a pool maintenance truck at the intersection of Claydelle and Lexington avenues.

The Heartland Fire & Rescue battalion chief told ABC 10News that a shelter in place order was issued, and the car's driver was taken to Grossmont Hospital.

Units on scene found five gallons of pool acid and two gallons of chlorine spilled in the back of the truck. The spill was contained, and there were no chemicals or spills that leaked into the sewage systems or drains, according to the battalion chief.

The San Diego County Hazmat Division was at the scene, assisting the fire department to neutralize chemicals.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!