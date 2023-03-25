Hazmat unit responds to crash in El Cajon, 1 taken to hospital

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Heartland Fire & Rescue responded to a hazardous materials incident following a crash in El Cajon Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., there was a traffic collision involving a car and a pool maintenance truck at the intersection of Claydelle and Lexington avenues.

The Heartland Fire & Rescue battalion chief told ABC 10News that a shelter in place order was issued, and the car's driver was taken to Grossmont Hospital.

Units on scene found five gallons of pool acid and two gallons of chlorine spilled in the back of the truck. The spill was contained, and there were no chemicals or spills that leaked into the sewage systems or drains, according to the battalion chief.

The San Diego County Hazmat Division was at the scene, assisting the fire department to neutralize chemicals.