Granite Hills High School teacher faces sexual misconduct accusations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – El Cajon Police and the Grossmont Union High School District are investigating a Granite Hills High School teacher over sexual misconduct accusations.

District officials on Tuesday confirmed the unnamed teacher was placed on leave as police and the district look into the allegations.

In a statement, the district said:

“Immediately after learning of the very disturbing allegations against a Granite Hills High School teacher, we notified law enforcement and reported the matter to Child Protective Services. There is nothing more important than the safety of our students.

Anytime allegations of misconduct are brought forward, the District takes those allegations very seriously. A prompt and thorough investigation follows. In the event of actual misconduct, the District takes appropriate disciplinary action up to and including dismissal. The Granite Hills employee is currently on leave as law enforcement and our District conduct investigations.

So as not to impede ongoing investigations, and to maintain the privacy rights of all involved, the District will not comment further at this time.”

ABC 10News reached out to El Cajon Police, and an official said the department was investigating but declined further comment.