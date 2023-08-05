Free dog baths at Heartland Fire's 'Dog Days of Summer' event

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — People got to wash their dogs for free at the El Cajon Fire Station 6 on Saturday morning. It’s part of the department's annual 'Dog Days of Summer' event.

Volunteers from Camp Run a Mutt bathed dozens of dogs. Anyone was welcome to come, and even the firefighters brought a dog of their own.

“It is a community event; come down, get your dog washed, and you can also meet Yara here," said Travis Timmins, Heartland Fire Captain. "She’s California’s first therapy dog that lives 24/7 here at the station.”

The firefighters showed families their lives behind the scenes and introduced them to their black lab named Yara. Yara welcomes the firefighters back from a hard day of work and helps boost morale at the station. The event is on the first Saturday of every summer month. The last one this year is in September.

