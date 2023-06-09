Former NBA star Lamar Odom opens wellness centers in San Diego County

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Former NBA player and two-time world championship winner Lamar Odom has opened wellness centers in San Diego in an effort to save the lives of those who are battling drug addiction.

The former Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers star played in the NBA for 14 seasons, but nearly died from an overdose in 2015.

"You know I had a battle with drug addiction," said Odom.

"I never got down. I'm a man of strong faith."

Odom says that following the near-death experience, he was looking for a purpose. And now, he has found one as he and two partners have launched the "Odom Wellness and Treatment Centers" including three here in San Diego.

"You know to take a guy who survived 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks and hook him up with someone who is trying to save lives you know I definitely found my purpose."

Odom's focus now is on saving lives through detox, inpatient care, and housing. Phillip Abbas was an addict for 20 years and he's been at the center for eight months.

"It's a good program it's teaching stability and a clean sober life," said Abbas.

"I start a job tomorrow for the first time so I'm working my steps in recovery."

Odom had a nice basketball career with the Lakers and Clippers, but he says this wellness center is more satisfying than anything he ever did on the basketball court.

"You know once an addict, you are always an addict and because you are addicted, you are living in an addictive lifestyle but here at Odom Wellness, we focus on the correct way to live," said Odom.

The former NBA star says his plan is to be involved in helping people towards their goal of sobriety.

"The sad thing about it is I don't think people are going to stop using drugs and so I'm going to help people hopefully for the rest of my life."

There are three Odom Wellness Centers locally, including in El Cajon and Lemon Grove. His plan going forward is to have wellness centers all over the world.