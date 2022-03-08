Fire erupts at El Cajon apartment building, 1 person dead

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A man suspected of starting an early morning fire at an El Cajon apartment building died at the hospital, police confirmed Tuesday.

El Cajon Police and fire crews were called to the 300 block of N. Mollison Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. in response to a reported fire at an apartment complex.

Police officers evacuated neighboring apartment units as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

During the firefighting effort, crews pulled a man from the burning apartment unit. The unidentified man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they believe the man intentionally started the fire during a domestic incident at the home. No other details were released.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

ABC 10News learned the Red Cross was summoned to the scene to help displaced residents.