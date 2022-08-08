Fire destroys motor home, trailers at Jamul RV campground storage site

JAMUL, Calif. (CNS) - A motor home and three trailers were destroyed Sunday in a fire at a campground storage site, Cal Fire San Diego said.

One trailer caught fire around 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the Pio Pico RV Resort and Campground site on Otay Lakes Road, according to Captain Frank LoCoco of Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire spread to a motor home and three trailers parked side by side, the captain said, causing about $250,000 in damage. The motor home and trailers were empty, except for a utility terrain vehicle.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, LoCoco said. No injuries were reported.