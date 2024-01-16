Watch Now
Fire destroys car parked at Lemon Grove gas station

Posted at 6:35 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 09:35:00-05

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – Flames fully engulfed a car parked outside of a Lemon Grove gas station early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a Shell gas station at College Avenue and Federal Boulevard due to reports of a car on fire.

Crews arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames as it was parked on top of where gas tanks were stored underground.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze before the situation escalated further; no injuries were reported in the incident.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for any witnesses to see if arson may have been involved.

