Fire burns a home near Harbison Canyon

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Lakeside Fire responded to a structure fire late Saturday night near Harbison Canyon.

The call came in just before 11 pm with initial reports of a person trapped in the home, according to a Facebook post from Lakeside Fire Protection.

Units at the scene reported heavy fire from the right side of the structure, and firefighters found the resident outside of the home.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office said the elderly resident was transported to the hospital, unrelated to the fire. No injuries were reported.

According to the sheriff's office, a man was arrested for a warrant, and a marijuana lab was found nearby-both unrelated to the fire.

The Bomb/Arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire.