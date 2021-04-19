Fire breaks out at Ranchita businesses, $350K worth in damages

RANCHITA (KGTV) -- A fire caused $350,000 damage to a store and a real-estate office in the far East County early Sunday morning

The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. at the Montezuma Valley Market on Monezuma Valley Road near Skyway Drive. By time firefighters arrived, the store was fully involved and flames were spreading to the real estate office next door, said Cal Fire spokesman Thomas Shoots.

Firefighters were able to save the real estate office, but not the market. The real-estate office suffered major damage, but firefighters were able to save some paperwork from the office, he said.

The loss was estimated at $350,000. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.