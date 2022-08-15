Fire breaks out at El Cajon home while owners are out of town

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire badly damaged a family’s El Cajon home early Monday morning.

Heartland Fire officials said the fire was reported at around 1:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Brockton Street.

Firefighters told ABC 10News the homeowners are out of town, but a house sitter was watching the home and their cat while they were away.

The person watching the house was able to get out after the fire started in a bathroom. Firefighters were able to rescue the cat as other crews put out the flames.

It is unknown when the family is expected to return home; ABC 10News learned the American Red Cross would be available to help if the family is unable to stay in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.