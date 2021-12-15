Employee suspected of setting fire to El Cajon towing business

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A search is underway for a man suspected of starting a fire at his place of employment, causing extensive damage to the building in El Cajon.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. Tuesday at C&D Towing, located at 301 Cypress Lane, according to El Cajon Police officials.

Police said a tow truck driver for the company, later identified as 39-year-old Burton Kanehailua, entered the business while carrying a gas can and “poured what appeared to be gasoline inside an office and set the building on fire.”

Police learned Kanehailua stole a company flatbed truck and drove away from the scene. The truck he drove off in is a 2016 Dodge Ram 5500 and clearly marked C&D Towing; police also said Kanehailua was “also known to drive an older model white Volvo station wagon.”

According to police, the suspect is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 320 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

No injuries related to the fire were reported.

Anyone with information on Kanehailua or the case is urged to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.