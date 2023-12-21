Emergency crews rescue driver trapped in El Cajon vehicle crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to rescue a driver trapped in his truck following a crash in El Cajon early Thursday morning.

Just after 12:45 a.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Vernon Way and Cuyamaca Street in response to a reported vehicle crash.

Police at the scene told ABC 10News they believe the driver lost control of his pickup truck and plowed into several parked vehicles, leaving him trapped in the wreckage.

After crews cut the roof off the truck and safely extricated him, the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and for a DUI evaluation, police said.