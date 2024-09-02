El Cajon woman close to completing triple crown of hiking

LA MESA (KGTV) — The Pacific Crest Trail was the first trail Amy Mann started hiking while she was in college after she split up with her boyfriend.

"Well he broke up with me. I thought he was the love of my life, but as you age, you learn there are more loves," said Mann.

And more love for hiking! Over the next three decades, Mann would spend her summers conquering some of the toughest terrain in the country.

Amy Mann Amy Mann on the Appalachian Trail. The El Cajon woman is on the doorstep of completing the Triple Crown of Hiking.

She is a hiking and yoga instructor for Grossmont Adult School.

"It just turned into another segment. Then another segment. Then I said 'OK. I am done. I got to the end.' I cried, but I kept going," said Mann.

After finishing the Pacific Crest Trail, she moved on to the Appalachian Trail, which spans more than 2,000 miles. Now, she is on the last leg of the Continental Divide Trail, which is more than 3,000 miles long.

After she completes the final leg, she will achieve what’s known as the Triple Crown of Hiking — a prestigious accomplishment she says fills her soul.

"For me, it is very spiritual. I am Christian. I go to church. I believe in God. I feel the presence of God when I am out in the wilderness more than any other time," she says.

Amy plans to finish the Continental Divide this year. She is almost done, with 800 miles to go. Then she will officially be a triple crowner.

She says you don’t have to be a super athlete to tackle these trail hikes.

“I am a regular person. I am someone you could see in the grocery store. It is one step at a time. That’s how you hike thousands of thousand of miles: One step at a time," she says.