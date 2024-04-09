El Cajon Valley High School thrives through community support model

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) A local high school has embraced a community-centered model for the past two years, focusing on incorporating education with community support, particularly through donations of food and clothing.

At the heart of this initiative lies the community center of El Cajon Valley High School, offering crucial resources to students and their families.

Students can get access to mental health treatment and their families can pick up essential items they need. With the sole purpose of taking care of El Cajon Valley High Students and their families, that’s where the community model comes in.

"It’s where their basic needs are met ... and they can focus on graduating and being successful," said Principal Robert Stirling.

Stirling said in total there are 30 languages spoken at this school. Through this program, there is an emphasis on helping students adjust and feel welcome, something Isabella Flores said sets this school apart from others.

“We have a lot of newcomers that come to this school and their first language isn't English. We support them. That's what I like from here. When I first got here they helped me develop my English and I like to support people," Flores said.

Students like Alex Molina said the impact of a community-focused model is evident in the culture on campus, which he said makes it easier to strive to succeed both in and out of the classrooms.

"I feel like having a strong community helps build a better school overall. I feel like our teachers are more involved and they care about their students," Molina said.