El Cajon street remains closed due to a sinkhole that surfaced over the weekend

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - San Diego's wet weather continues to impact businesses and neighborhoods across the region.

Funbox is described as the world's largest bounce park. The traveling inflatable display is about to make its San Diego debut in El Cajon on April 1st.

Crews started setting up in the parking lot of Parkway Plaza mall on Monday. They're trying to work around the weather.

"We’re trying to do it in between raindrops. It hasn’t been fun but we’re not scared of a few raindrops," said Kim Miller who is the manager of the San Diego event.

But wind could make setting up the inflatables a challenge.

"Because they're inflatables we just don’t want anyone getting hurt or getting toppled over but we’ve got some very big fans that keeps them inflated," said Miller.

Neighborhoods across San Diego are also dealing with weather-related issues.

Mundy Terrace at Wyatt Place is still shut down due to a sinkhole that surfaced over the weekend.

City crews were planning to temporarily patch the hole Monday morning and then reopen the street, but they discovered underneath the hole is unstable oversaturated clay.

They decided to close the street and wait to do the repairs until the rain stops.

While city crews check storm drains and channels, neighbors are looking out for each other.

"I’m going to just keep an eye on our drainage systems our gutters make sure that the water isn’t coming onto our property and make sure the neighbors are OK," said Tom Mendelsohn.

