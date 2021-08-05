El Cajon police officer arrested following abusive claims

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- An El Cajon Police Officer has been arrested after an accuser filed a restraining order against him, claiming he was abusive.

Detective Sergeant Louie Michael serves on the patrol division at El Cajon Police Department. He's known in the community as an active ally through his community outreach with the department.

A court order filed on July 29 shares a different side.

According to court documents that the accuser filed, Officer Michael's latest abuse of physical assault happened on July 24.

The documents cite the accuser's recollection of events, "he turned and pushed me, hard."

The document furthers experts from the accuser, including injuries that were received after being pushed by Officer Michael.

"My chest is still sore...my head and neck feel as though I was whiplashed, and wrist/hand is very sore from breaking my fall."

The documents further that the abuse was prolonged, as the accuser stated, "several instances of verbal abuse, intimidation, and manipulation spread throughout."

The files share officer Michael was recently appointed to Sergeant and works in the Patrol Division. According to the department, officer Michael has since been placed on administrative leave.

10News has spoken to officer Michael in the past, during community events in which he would speak as the community liaison for the Chaldean community on behalf of the department.

10News reached out to officer Michael on Wednesday via phone and email, but still have not heard back.

San Diego Sheriff's Office said that this case has been submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review.

Officer Louie Michael has his first court appearance scheduled for August 12th.

