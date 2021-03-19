El Cajon police nab pharmacy robbery suspect

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- El Cajon police arrested a man suspected of trying to rob the pharmacy inside of an Albertson’s grocery store Thursday afternoon.

Police received a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. about a man with a gun from the store on Broadway Ave, said police Lt. Keith MacArthur. The suspect walked out with the prescription medication in hand to a waiting vehicle driven by an unidentified female.

A nearby officer observed the suspects fleeing and pursued the vehicle until it stopped in the 800 block of Terra Lane.

When the car stopped, the suspect got out and took off running. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Brown, was eventually located and taken into custody.

Brown was found hiding in the back yard of a nearby home, police said. The female driver was also taken into custody.

A firearm was not seen during the robbery. Brown used a demand note to commit the robbery, police said. El Cajon police believe this case could be related to a series of pharmacy robberies over the last two weeks.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.