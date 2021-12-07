El Cajon Police: Man hospitalized, accused of setting apartment on fire

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A hospitalized man was expected to be booked in county jail after his apartment was set on fire near Wells Park in El Cajon.

At 5:13 p.m. Monday, El Cajon Police officers were called to the 300 block of Shady Lane regarding a man allegedly intimidating his roommate with a baseball bat. The man also "turned on the gas in the kitchen threatening to burn the apartment down," according to a release from the El Cajon Police Department

ECPD Lt. Jeremiah Larson said officers attempted several times to make contact with the suspect, however he refused to exit the building. At one point, flames could be seen in the apartment unit.

Heartland Fire crews shut off the gas and extinguished the fire.

"The suspect refused to exit the apartment in spite of the fact it was on fire," Larson said. "After the fire was eventually extinguished, officers were able to negotiate with the man and safely take him into custody."

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Angel Jiminez, was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center with injuries he suffered during the fire. He was expected to be booked into San Diego County Jail on the suspicion of criminal threats and arson to an inhabited structure, police said.

The suspect's roommate also suffered minor injuries.

While the fire was isolated to the reporting apartment, surrounding units sustained water and fire damage. Displaced residents were offered assistance through the Red Cross.

No other information was released.