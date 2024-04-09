El Cajon police investigating homicide near downtown bank

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The El Cajon Police Department says a homicide investigation was underway early Tuesday morning near Orange Avenue and Main Street.

ECPD told 10News this was a deadly assault, and officers responded to the heart of downtown El Cajon around 3 a.m. It appears the incident happened behind a bank in the area, according to a 10News reporter sent to the scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a known homeless man suffering from blunt force injuries, according to ECPD Lt. Keith MacArthur. First responders gave the man medical attention, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and he died.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police don't know what caused the man's injuries, but they were investigating the case as a possible homicide. No suspect is in custody at this point.

Crime scene tape blocked access to the bank as officers investigated.

10News observed a person in handcuffs a few blocks down from the scene. MacArthur says it was someone they initially thought was involved.

As of 7 a.m., traffic on Main Street was not interrupted; however, a police cruiser was blocking Orange Avenue, and the bank's parking lot was not accessible.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest details.