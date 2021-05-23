El Cajon police arrest two for purchasing liquor for minors

EL CAJON (CNS) - El Cajon police arrested two adults suspected of furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors Saturday.

The arrests came during the annual, statewide Shoulder Tap Operation, according to El Cajon police Sgt. Nick Sprecco.

During the operation, a minor under the direct supervision of police officers stands outside a liquor or convenience store and asks store patrons to buy them alcohol, indicating he or she is underage and unable to purchase the alcohol on their own. If the adult agrees and purchases alcohol for the minor, officers arrested and cite the adult, Sprecco said.

The latest operation was conducted at two independent liquor stores, police said.

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, Sprecco said.

The Shoulder Tap program is intended to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. Statistics show minors have a higher rate of drunk driving crashes than adults, he said.