El Cajon Police arrest man in fatal stabbing

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A 24-year-old man was in jail today in connection with the fatal stabbing of an El Cajon resident.

At around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a stab wound in the 200 block of Cypress Avenue, near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Josiah Kamillus McNeil, was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later, the department said Friday.

"During the investigation, detectives determined that the victim and the suspect were known to each other and were involved in a physical altercation prior to the stabbing," police said.

At about 10 a.m. Thursday, police arrested Manuel Junior Aparicio without incident in the 900 block of F Street in San Diego.

Aparicio was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and was held without bail.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the death to contact police at 619-579-3311, or submit anonymous tips to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

