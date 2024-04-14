El Cajon Police arrest 3 suspects in Dick's Sporting Goods robbery

EL CAJON (KGTV) — Two men and one woman are in custody following a suspected robbery of an El Cajon Dick's Sporting Goods Saturday night.

Lieutenant Eric Thornton told ABC 10News that the two men took over $900 in products from the store before fleeing in a truck driven by a woman outside.

El Cajon Police shortly located the three suspects less than a mile from the store where they found the stolen merchandise and burglary tools.

Officers also found personal identification items from unknown people, including IDs, credit cards, and social security information, as well as drugs, cash, and a concealed knife.

All three were arrested and identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Jobes, 46-year-old William Stillwagon Jr., and 35-year-old Kathryn Pillman.

According to police, Jobes and Stillwagon Jr. have a criminal history of theft and drug offenses. Pillman also had past offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon and DUI.

Anyone with additional information about these crimes should contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at www.sdcrimestoppers.org [lnks.gd]