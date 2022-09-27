El Cajon Mayor responds to criticism over homeless shelter voucher program

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - "The City of El Cajon does more to help the homeless per capita more than any other jurisdiction in San Diego County," El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said. "We spend more money per capita. We have more beds per capita."

Wells is defending how their city is addressing homelessness. He says he's upset about the notice Attorney General Rob Bonta sent to the city.

Two weeks ago, the city of El Cajon sent letters to several motel owners, warning they could face fines of up to $1,000 a day if they continue to temporarily allow those who are homeless to stay at motels while they look for permanent housing.

RELATED: Calif. Attorney General calls out El Cajon over homeless shelter debate, city responds

These rooms are paid for through the county's motel voucher program, which is designed to create new affordable housing opportunities for those who need it. And it's set up in seven cities in the county.

Over the weekend, Attorney General Bonta issued a statement saying forcing people out solely based on their source of income violates the state's fair employment and housing act.

Wells says, "they unilaterally decided we were breaking the law that we were violating people's civil rights, and they wrote us a threatening letter threatening to bring the entire weight of the State of California down on the city of El Cajon. "

At a news conference Monday, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher addressed this issue. He says, "When you don't have a solution, you resort to stunts. It's a question of do you want to be part of a solution or part of a stunt, and the people of San Diego don't have time for stunts; they need solutions."

Mayor Wells responded, saying the county has failed to properly screen program participants saying this has led to spikes in crime, adding police have made over 20 arrests near or at these motels in just the last 10 days. Also, refuting Supervisor Fletcher's claims that the majority of the people being housed in those motels are from El Cajon.

Wells adds, "Our police officers know the homeless people that are on the streets. They know their faces; they know their names. And they're the ones saying we're getting flooded with all these new faces."

Mayor Wells says the city council will meet today to discuss what legal actions the city will take moving forward.